Friends of the Library-Waikoloa Region (FL-WR) will host their 9th annual Walk/Run for Literacy on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018.

The event includes an extensive silent auction, quilt drawing and interactive Health Fair at Waikoloa Elementary and Middle School. “Fit-Bid-Fun” is an important fundraiser for the future Waikoloa Library, as well as for FL-WR’s literacy projects throughout the year.

Runners and walkers can pre-register online, or at the school from 6:15 to 7 a.m. on race day, for a 7:30 a.m. start. The 5K route goes from Waikoloa School past the golf course clubhouse and around the traffic circle where FL-WR’s bookmobile is located, then back to the school.

Medal awards are given to the top female and male competitors in 12 different categories, including strollers. Families are encouraged to participate together.

Registration is $20 for adults (pre-register online), $30 race day, $10 for keiki 12 and under, including event t-shirt. For more information, go online.

Following the race, a Health Fair takes place in Waikoloa School cafeteria, featuring a variety of health screenings, information tables and fun fitness and dance demonstrations for keikis and grownups. At the same time, FL-WR’s silent auction is a chance for bargain hunters and book lovers to help support the library. Last year’s auction presented 50+ options from art to zumba, golf, great activities and island adventures, gorgeous jewelry and gourmet dining.

A highlight every year, the Waikoloa “Sew’N’Sews” works for months to craft an original quilt as their contribution to the event. One lucky winner of the quilt drawing will take home a beautiful work of fabric art. Tickets are available at the event, or in advance from any FL-WR member.

For more information, go online.