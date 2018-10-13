Presentations Prepare Communities for ‘Our Care, Our Choice Act’

Compassion & Choices Hawai‘i will present a series of free presentations this month in Kona, Waimea and Hilo to help communities and health care professionals understand and prepare for implementation of the Our Care, Our Choice Act.

The Our Care, Our Choice Act authorizes medical aid in dying. The law allows eligible terminally ill, mentally capable adults with six months or less to live the option to request a doctor’s prescription for medication that they could decide to take in their final days or weeks to end unbearable suffering and die peacefully. The law goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2019.

Coordinated by the Hawai‘i County Office of Aging, Sens. Lorraine Inouye and Russell Ruderman, and Reps Cindy Evans and Joy San Buenaventura, these important educational presentations are free and open to the public. Additional presentations are being held specifically for medical, health and human services professionals.

Community presentation on ““What is Hawaii’s ‘Our Care, Our Choice’ Act?” will occur at following locations:

Kona – Tuesday, Oct. 23, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the West Hawai‘i Civic Center, Council Chambers, 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Hwy., in Kailua-Kona.

Waimea – Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Tutu’s House, 64-1032 Mamalahoa Hwy. Suite 305, in Kamuela.

Hilo – Wednesday, Oct. 24, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Hilo ADRC (Aging and Disability Resource Center), 1055 Kinoole St., in Hilo.

MEDICAL, HEALTH & HUMAN SVCS. PROFESSIONALS PRESENTATIONS

Kona – Monday, Oct.22, 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the West Hawai‘i Civic Center Council Chambers 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Hwy. in Kailua-Kona.

Hilo – Wednesday, Oct. 24, 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the Hilo ADRC (Aging and Disability Resource Center) 1055 Kinoole St. in Hilo.

Compassion & Choices will also provide brochures, factsheets, and other important resources. To register call the Office of Senator Lorraine Inouye at (808) 974-4000, ext. 67885. Admission is free.

About Compassion & Choices Hawai‘i

Compassion & Choices Hawai‘i is the local affiliate of Compassion & Choices, the nation’s oldest, largest and most active nonprofit organization committed to improving care and expanding choice at the end of life. For more information or to request services call (800) 247-7421 toll-free, or visit online.