PHOTOS: IRONMAN Race Images

The IRONMAN race is underway, as the approximate 2,500 participants took to the Kailua Bay Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
HAWAIIAN SUNRISE: With the elite men already underway, the age-group men prepare to enter the Pacific Ocean to tackle the 2.4 mile (3.86km) ROKA swim course at the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon in Kailua-Kona PC: Nils Nilsen/Getty Images for IRONMAN
SEA OF BLUE: A crowd of age-group men descend down the stairs and into the Pacific Ocean to kick off the swim portion of the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon in Kailua-Kona, Hawai‘i PC: Nils Nilsen/Getty Images for IRONMAN
GAPPING THE FIELD: Great Britain’s Lucy Charles demonstrated her pedigree in the water and showed her intent at the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon by delivering a new best time in the 2.4-mile swim leg. The 25-year-old, who exited the Pacific Ocean in a time of just 48:13, smashed the previous best of Jodi Jackson (USA) by 30 seconds. Her final few meters in the sea were captured perfectly by this aerial photo. PC: Donald Miralle/IRONMAN
STRETCH IT OUT: 2014 IRONMAN World Champion Sebastian Kienle retains his steely-focus as he does a final stretch prior to entering the Pacific Ocean for the swim leg of the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon PC: Nils Nilsen/Getty Images for IRONMAN
JUMPING WITH JOY: The performances of world class athletes in the water were celebrated by Hawaiian Spinner Dolphins during the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon giving athletes and spectators a side show to enjoy in Kailua Bay PC: Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images for IRONMAN
THE LADIES ARE A GO: The female age group athletes got underway in clear blue waters of the Pacific Ocean at the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon PC: Donald Miralle/IRONMAN)
THE SCRAMBLE FROM BENEATH: Athletes propel themselves through the Pacific Ocean at the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon, embarking on their epic 140.6 mile journey towards the famous finish line arch PC: Donald Miralle/ IRONMAN
ALOHA IN ACTION: Cordula and Michael Gruber from Munich share a kiss as they set off on their respective journeys at the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon in Kailua-Kona. Both members of Team Gruber were competing in the 55-59 age-group category. The race this year marks the 40th Anniversary of the IRONMAN World Championship PC: Tony Svensson/IRONMAN
MOVE OVER, PATRICK LANGE: German elite athlete Patrick Lange may hold a course best time after winning the 2017 IRONMAN World Championship, however that wasn’t going to prevent his manager Jan Sibbersen from grabbing some of his own limelight. Sibbersen set a brand new swim course best, with a time of 46:30. The previous best stood for 20 years, when Lars Jorgensen recorded a time of 46:41 PC: Tom Pennington/Getty Images for IRONMAN)
DOWN THE COAST: Male age group athletes embrace the challenge of Kailua-Kona Bay as they take on the 2.4-mile ROKA swim course at the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon. Nearly 1,800 male athletes were registered to compete at the 40th anniversary of the race. PC: Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images for IRONMAN