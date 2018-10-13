PHOTOS: Day Before IRONMAN Race Begins

Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, marked the calm before the storm in Kailua-Kona at the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon. Approximately 2,500 of the world’s top athletes headed to the Kailua Pier for one last time before the race begins on Saturday morning when they embark on a 140.6-mile journey that presents the ultimate test of body, mind and spoul to earn the title of IRONMAN World Champion.
A competitor prepares their bike in the transition area during the preparation for the Ironman World Championships on Oct. 12, 2018 in Kailua Kona, Hawai‘i. PC: Al Bello/Getty Images for IRONMAN
RACING FOR MORE: For this year’s IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon, a record-breaking $1.1 million has been raised by IRONMAN Foundation Ambassador athletes to support IRONMAN Foundation programs, including Women For Tri. They race to create tangible impact in race communities through grant funding and volunteerism. They #RaceForMore. PC: Nils Nilsen/IRONMAN
THE COUNTDOWN IS ON: An IRONMAN athlete cruises down the Queen Ka’ahumana Highway near the lava fields just hours before the IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon gets underway. PC: Donald Miralle/IRONMAN
THE SKY’S THE LIMIT: Final preparation for this athlete as they power through the picturesque lava fields in Kailua-Kona on Friday afternoon ahead of the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon PC: Donald Miralle/IRONMAN
CEO of Ironman Andrew Messick, helps out setting up the bikes in the transition area during the preparation for the Ironman World Championships on October 12, 2018 in Kailua Kona, Hawai‘i. PC: Al Bello/Getty Images for IRONMAN
A competitor prepares their bike in the transition area during the preparation for the Ironman World Championships on Oct. 12, 2018 in Kailua Kona, Hawai‘i. PC: Al Bello/Getty Images for IRONMAN
A competitor prepares their bike in the transition area during the preparation for the Ironman World Championships on Oct. 12, 2018 in Kailua Kona, Hawai‘i. PC: Al Bello/Getty Images for IRONMAN)