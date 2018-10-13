PHOTOS: Day Before IRONMAN Race Begins

Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, marked the calm before the storm in Kailua-Kona at the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon. Approximately 2,500 of the world’s top athletes headed to the Kailua Pier for one last time before the race begins on Saturday morning when they embark on a 140.6-mile journey that presents the ultimate test of body, mind and spoul to earn the title of IRONMAN World Champion.