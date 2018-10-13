October 13, 2018 Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Watch issued October 13 at 3:20AM HST until October 14 at 12:00AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 68. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 84. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 68. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 81. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Saturday Night: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then showers likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 77. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Saturday Night: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then showers likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 58. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 52. West southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 69. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 73. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 82. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a low around 73. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 65. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 81. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Saturday Night: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 65. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead

An upper level trough out of the northwest will sweep eastward across the Hawaiian Islands over the next 24 hours enhancing shower activity statewide through Saturday. Isolated thunderstorms will develop with periods of heavy rainfall likely. Wet weather continues into Wednesday as a weak cold frontal band moves into the state from the northwest on Sunday. Trade winds return behind the front across the region from Sunday onward. Elevated moisture and lingering instability will continue to enhance showers statewide favoring windward and mountain areas through Thursday. A brief drying trend returns by Friday.

