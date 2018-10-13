October 13, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Saturday October 20: Small reinforcing swells out of the north and south expected over the weekend and early next week will support small to moderate surf continuing along exposed shores. A large northwest swell is expected Tuesday through midweek, that will likely generate advisory-level surf along north and west facing shores late Tuesday through Wednesday. This source will slowly ease through the second half of the week. Another small to moderate south swell is expected late next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

Surf: Waist to stomach high NE medium period swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 10-15mph.

North West

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW extra long period swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Knee to waist high SSW extra long period swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to shoulder high.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

South East

Surf: Waist to stomach high SSW extra long period swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to shoulder high.

Conditions: Semi choppy in the morning with SSW winds 10-15mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE less than 5mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

