Hawai‘i 3rd Most Popular State in Nation on Instagram

Hawai‘i ranks third in the nation for the U.S. state with the most Instagram (IG) followers, according to a new Instagram leaderboard released by WeSwap.

The online currency exchange also ranked the Aloha State as the fifth most-used hashtag, and reported it has the most followers per square mile in the country. On average, U.S. states have 2.2 IG followers per square mile. Hawai‘i has 23.

The data was compiled through tourism board IG accounts and hashtags for each state. Hawai‘i has a total of 254,561 IG followers.

Among the top ten states in the ranking, eight have a coast line, seven have mountain ranges exceeding 1,000 feet and six have national parks.