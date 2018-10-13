AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Hawai‘i 3rd Most Popular State in Nation on Instagram

By Big Island Now Staff
October 13, 2018, 9:00 AM HST (Updated October 12, 2018, 6:00 PM)
×

Graphic courtesy of WeSwap.

Hawai‘i ranks third in the nation for the U.S. state with the most Instagram (IG) followers, according to a new Instagram leaderboard released by WeSwap.

The online currency exchange also ranked the Aloha State as the fifth most-used hashtag, and reported it has the most followers per square mile in the country. On average, U.S. states have 2.2 IG followers per square mile. Hawai‘i has 23.

The data was compiled through tourism board IG accounts and hashtags for each state. Hawai‘i has a total of 254,561 IG followers.

Among the top ten states in the ranking, eight have a coast line, seven have mountain ranges exceeding 1,000 feet and six have national parks.

Graphic courtesy of WeSwap.

 

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments