Halloween Circus Show Comes to East Hawai‘i

Aerial arts return to the stage of Hilo’s Palace Theater, just in time for Halloween. “Creepshow – A Scare in the Air” will take place the evening of Friday, Oct. 26 with a follow up matinee on Sunday, Oct. 28. The 15-act spooky circus show runs ninety minutes, and showcases twenty artists performing on aerial hoop, rope, fabric, trapeze and two custom-built apparatuses that have yet to be shown in Hilo.

The third aerial circus show to land at the Palace, Creepshow is produced and directed by Aerial Arts Hawai‘i (AAH), a production and talent company based out of East Hawai‘i. Founded by aerialists Bella O’Toole and Zoe Eisenberg, AAH’s previous show, Love in the Air, played to a sold-out crowd in February.

“We’re thrilled to be coming back to the Palace,” says Bella O’Toole, co-founder of Aerial Arts Hawai‘i and owner of the aerial instruction company Mirabilia Aerial Co. “Since Love in the Air sold out completely, we’re running two shows for the first time.”

Co-founder Zoe Eisenberg says, “I will never get over how incredibly hard our aerialists work to bring what they love to the public. Our performers have been working on their Creepshow acts for nearly a year, and the production features artists of all styles and ages, from thirteen to forty.”

The show is rated PG – 13 for occasional acts of sensual self expression and an overall spooky vibe.

Showtimes are Friday, Oct. 26, at 7:30 pm and Sunday, Oct. 28 at 2:30 pm. Doors open one hour before the show begins. A silent auction will be held in the lobby before the Friday night show, with all proceeds going towards aerial equipment for future shows.



Tickets are on sale now online and the Palace box office.

Ticket prices:

In advance: $25 general admission, $35 reserved seating (Palace box office only)

Day of: $30 general admission, $40 reserved seating (Palace box office only)

For more information, go online.

Contact AerialArtsHawaii@gmail.com for more information.