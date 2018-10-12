October 12, 2018 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued October 12 at 3:36AM HST until October 12 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 58. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 52. South southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. East wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead

A trough of low pressure will move from west to east across the area today through Saturday, bringing the potential for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms to the island chain. The trough will stall out over the eastern islands while a cold front sags southward into Kauai on Sunday, then stalls out and slowly dissipates near Oahu Sunday night through early next week. The remnant moisture from the trough and front may combine to bring a wet and showery pattern to windward areas Monday through the middle of next week, with showers reaching leeward areas at times as well.

