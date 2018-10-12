October 12, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Friday October 19: The current southwest swell will gradually decline this weekend. The current northwest swell will fade through Saturday. A moderate north northwest swell will arrive Sunday and peak Sunday night. A larger northwest swell Monday night may produce advisory level surf along north and west facing shores by the middle of next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high E medium period swell for the morning drops into the waist to chest high zone during the afternoon.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SE.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high WNW ground swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW less than 5mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist high SSW ground swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Glassy with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SW for the afternoon.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist high medium period swell with occasional chest sets. The swell will be coming from the E in the morning and shift to the SSW during the day.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with E winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SE 5-10mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

