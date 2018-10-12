Hawai‘i Island Road & Lane Closures, Oct. 12–19

The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation and the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary lane closures through Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

This announcement does not include road closures due to the ongoing volcanic activity in the Puna District.

For information about statewide closures, go online.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

VOLCANO (24-HOUR WORK) 24/7 alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 30 near Volcano National Park from Friday, Oct. 12, through Friday, Oct. 19, for road repairs.

VOLCANO Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 29, south of the Volcano National Park entrance, on Monday, Oct. 15, through Friday, Oct. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

VOLCANO Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 32 near the Nāmakanipaio Camp Ground in Volcano National Park, on Monday, Oct. 15, through Friday, Oct. 19, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HILO TO ONOMEA

Alternating lane closure on Bay Front Highway/Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 2.45 and 9.78 in the vicinity of Wailuku Bridge to Waiaama Stream Bridge on Monday, Oct. 15, through Friday, Oct. 19, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving work.

SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 6.6 to 7.1 at Papa‘ikou on Saturday, Oct. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 15, through Friday, Oct. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

24/7 alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 11 at Pepe‘ekeo from Friday, Oct. 12, through Friday, Oct. 19, for road repairs.

QUEEN KA‘AHUMANU HIGHWAY (ROUTE 19)

KALAOA TO KONA (WEEKEND CLOSURE)

Closure of Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway (Route 19) in both directions between Kaiminani Drive and Henry Street on Saturday, Oct. 13, from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for the Ironman World Championship. Motoists may use Ane Keohokalole Highway as an alternate route.

KAWAIHAE TO KALAOA (WEEKEND CLOSURE)

Closure of Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway (Route 19) in both directions between Kawaihae Road and Kaiminani Drive on Saturday, Oct. 13, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for the Ironman World Championship. Motorists may use Waikoloa Road, Mamalahoa Highway, Kaiminani Drive and Ane Keohokalole Highway as an alternate route.

KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD (ROUTE 250)

SOUTH KOHALA

Alternating lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between mile marker 7.2 and 9.2 on Monday, Oct. 15, through Friday, Oct. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail work.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

HAWI TO KAWAIHAE (WEEKEND CLOSURE)

Closure of Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between Hawi Town and Kawaihae Road on Saturday, Oct. 13, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for the Ironman World Championship. Motorists may use Kohala Mountain Road as an alternate route.