Cabanas & Daybeds Now Available at Courtyard

New daybeds and cabanas are now available for rent at the Courtyard King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel. Reservations can be made on-property or via OpenTable and feature relaxing cabanas and daybeds available for rental by hotel guests, day visitors, cruise guests or locals.

The hotel’s cabanas offer beachfront views of the surrounding white sand beach and ocean beyond. Guests can order pupus, cocktails and delicious bites served by the hotel’s friendly Cabana Hosts. Cabana rentals are $40 for a half day and $55 for a full day. Daybed rentals are $45 for a full day and $30 for a half day. Rental hours are from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Kona hotel with pool also recently unveiled its newly-renovated, ocean view deck adjacent to their pool, offering a relaxing respite amid the captivating vistas that surround the hotel. Billfish Poolside Bar & Grille offers casual beachfront dining, inviting guests to sip cocktails and enjoy a light meal while soaking up the sun.

Located on the beachfront, the hotel offers some of Kona’s most delectable culinary offerings right onsite. The hotel’s own Honu’s on the Beach serves Hawai‘i-inspired cuisine, specializing in seafood, sushi and local Kona produce, as well as a great selection of refreshing signature cocktails.

For more information or to book a cabana or daybed at the hotel, call (808) 329-2911.

*No outside food or beverage allowed. Maximum guests per cabana is four persons. Maximum guests per daybed is two persons. A credit card is required to confirm reservation. 24-hour cancellation notice required. Pricing may vary on holiday weekends.