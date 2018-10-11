PHOTOS: IRONMAN Festivities Continue

The 2018 IRONMAN World Championship week brought to you by Amazons in full swing. In celebration of the 40th anniversary, the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 10 started off with a ceremonious cake cutting by IRONMAN CEO Andrew Messick. The 40th anniversary festivities continued throughout the day where athletes and spectators alike were invited to check out the IRONMAN Experience 40th Anniversary Museum—with memorabilia throughout the years on display.