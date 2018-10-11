PHOTOS: IRONMAN Festivities Continue

The 2018 IRONMAN World Championship week brought to you by Amazons in full swing. In celebration of the 40th anniversary, the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 10 started off with a ceremonious cake cutting by IRONMAN CEO Andrew Messick. The 40th anniversary festivities continued throughout the day where athletes and spectators alike were invited to check out the IRONMAN Experience 40th Anniversary Museum—with memorabilia throughout the years on display.
MAKING 40 YEARS A LITTLE SWEETER: IRONMAN CEO Andrew Messick cuts a birthday cake at the official merchandise store for the IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon. PC: Tony Svensson for IRONMAN.
GEARING UP FOR SATURDAY: Athletes check out the special edition gear in the merchandise tent from global swim, bike and run partners. On display, the IRONMAN by Ventum: Kona Anniversary Edition Bicycle (pictured), the HOKA ONE ONE Kona Clayton IRONMAN 40th and the ROKA IRONMAN World Championship 2018 Viper Pro Swimskin. PC: Tony Svensson for IRONMAN.
FLASH BACK TO THE FINISH LINE: IRONMAN finisher shirts dating back to the original 1978 race are on display at the IRONMAN Experience 40th Anniversary Museum in the Courtyard by Marriott King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel. PC: Tony Svensson for IRONMAN.
SWIM, BIKE, AND RUN YOUR WAY OVER TO THE MERCH TENT: Special edition gear celebrating IRONMAN’s 40th Anniversary is on display and available for purchase in the Official Merchandise store including product from swim partner ROKA, bike partner Ventum and run partner HOKA ONE ONE. PC: Tony Svensson for IRONMAN.
TAKE A TRIP DOWN MEMORY LANE: Interested in seeing collectors items like the yearly posters and programs throughout the 40 years? We’ve got you covered at the IRONMAN Experience 40th Anniversary Museum. PC: Tony Svensson for IRONMAN.
MEDALING THROUGH THE YEARS: A look at the evolution of the most prestigious award in triathlon, IRONMAN World Championship finisher medals from the years are showcased at the the IRONMAN Experience 40th Anniversary Museum. PC: Tony Svensson for IRONMAN.
A LITTLE BLISS IN EVERY BITE: An athlete enjoys a piece of sweet eats following the cake-cutting ceremony with IRONMAN CEO Andrew Messick on Tuesday, October 10 at the IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon. PC: Tony Svensson for IRONMAN.
LICENSED TO TRI: A commemorative work of art shows the look of the original trophies. This coming Saturday, a total of 46 states are represented at the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon PC: Tony Svensson for IRONMAN.