New Diving Club Starting in Hilo

A new platform and springboard diving club is starting up in Hilo.

DJ Freedman, diving coach and longtime diver from the University of Southern California, is starting Hilo HI-Diving at the Charles “Sparky” Kawamoto Pool in Hilo, with the support of Hawai‘i County Parks and Recreation.

The free kickoff event at the pool will be held on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, at noon. All ages and abilities are invited to attend this event and learn more about becoming a platform and springboard diver.

For more information, contact Coach DJ by email at dj@hilohidiving.org.