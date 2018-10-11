Friends of Lili‘uokalani Gardens Calendar to be Released

Photographers entered 95 images in the third annual photographers contest to create a Friends of Lili‘uokalani Gardens calendar for 2019 which is expected to be released by Thanksgiving.

Judging was by Mary Goodrich of Volcano, a self-taught photographer. Her works have been exhibited nationally and internationally and purchased by the Hawai‘i State Foundation on Culture and the Arts. Her photographic experience ranges from multiple projection slideshows, B&W darkroom printing and hand painted silver prints, Polaroid transfer and Photoshop.

“Thank you for the opportunity to be the judge for the calendar this year,” said Goodrich. “It was inspiring and I enjoyed seeing some of my favorite spots in the Park. There were so many good images from which to choose. I like seeing unique viewpoints. Some photographs are successful because the photographer used good technique but the best ones convey a relationship with the subject and awareness of the moment of perfect capture.”

“Thirteen images from nine photographers will appear as featured images for each month, said Chairman Vijay Karai. “In addition, 26 thumbnail size images by 15 photographers, two images to each calendar page, will appear to round out the total view of the gardens in this centennial time.”

Graphic design by Ken Goodrich of Volcano and printing by Hawai‘i Printing of Hilo keep all the work on Hawai‘i Island. Copies of the fund raising calendar may be purchased from Banyan Gallery on Banyan Drive near the Hilo Hawaiian Hotel or from Friends of Lili‘uokalani Gardens.

Photographers whose work will be featured in the calendar include: Jay Takaaze, Jared Goodwin, Kenji Kuroshima, K.T. Cannon-Eger, Rita French, Leihuanani Waipa Ah Nee, Anna Luna, Mary Konczyk, Gary Bartolome, Lee Schechtman, Daghild Rick, Sam Hui, Rhonda Zigmantas, Valerie A. Victorine, Eileen Treadway and Chris Butcher.