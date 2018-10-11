Flash Flood Watch in Effect for All Hawaiian Islands

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Watch for all Hawaiian Islands on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, at 10:20 a.m.

From Friday morning, Oct. 12, through Saturday evening, Oct. 13, an area of very moist air will move over the islands and a trough aloft will make the atmosphere unstable. The combination of moisture and instability will bring a chance of flooding rains.

The chance of flooding will be greatest from the Big Island to O‘ahu. The heaviest rainfall is likely during the afternoon hours.

Big Island locations include, but are not limited to, Kona; Kohala; and the south, north and east areas as well as the interior.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash flooding is LIFE- THREATENING. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

Monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising water, head to higher ground immediately.