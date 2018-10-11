Dedication Ceremony of New Adult Day Center, Oct. 15

Through the generosity of county and state funding, foundations and corporations, individuals and East Hawai‘i businesses, the new $8.7 Million, Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Adult Day Center will be dedicated at an invitation only ceremony at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. Mayor Harry Kim along with state legislators, county councilmembers, major donors and members of the community are expected to attend. Kahu Daniel Akaka Jr. will perform a traditional Hawaiian blessing.

A unique partnership between Hawai‘i Island Community Development Corporation that managed the

construction of the new facility and Hawai‘i Island Adult Care, Inc. that will provide the programs and

services in the new center successfully worked together to raise funds to construct a new 19,414 square foot facility and covered parking area in Hilo at the Mohouli Heights Senior Neighborhood site located at 561 Kupuna Place.

Jay Ignacio, who served as capital campaign chair shared that, “It is heartbreaking for us to think of our seniors alone all day with no one to talk to and very little to do. But…we also know that juggling jobs, children and caregiving for our kupuna can sometimes be challenging and exhausting. But today, with the strong support of our community, a brand-new Center where our parents and grandparents can come and enjoy activities and meals in a safe and loving environment will become a reality.”

Major donors to the project included: