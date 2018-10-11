Annual World Peace Festival Set for Oct. 20

The 9th annual Hilo World Peace Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo.

Festivities are free and open to the public and is a partnership event coordinated by Soka Gakkai International USA, the International Committee of Artists for Peace, Destination Hilo and the County of Hawai‘i.

The Festival celebrates cultural diversity and promotes the creation of a peaceful world. The annual festival features performances, food and beverages, as well as opportunities to experience cultural expressions of dance, music and art.

The Hilo World Peace Festival was created to promote the spirit of Aloha; the universal language of love; which encourages acts “to honor and revere our elders; to love, nurture, and protect our children; and to respect the harmony of our families; thus creating a healthy community and island lifestyle.

The entertainment line-up includes Kimo Awai and the Hilo Soka Gakkai Hula Group, Lopaka & Friends, DD and the High Rollers, Iwalani Kalima with Hula Halau O Kou Lima Nani E and Taishoji Taiko.

The 2018 Hilo World Peace Festival is a true partnership event where community organizations, private enterprise, and government work together toward a common goal. More information can be obtained by calling the County of Hawai‘i, Culture & Education Office at (808) 961-8706.