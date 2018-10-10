PHOTOS: IRONMAN Event Week

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Event week is in full force at the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon in Kailua-Kona, Hawai‘i.

Beginning on Monday, Oct. 8, with a special service project in partnership with the Queen Liliʻuokalani Trust, IRONMAN athletes, ambassadors and staff participated in a hands-on environmental restoration, helping to improve some of the Island of Hawai`i’s most treasured land.

The competitive youth also got into the action Tuesday, Oct. 9, with the IRONKIDS Keiki Dip ’n’ Dash as part of IRONMAN’s I AM TRUE Day, which focuses on a shared belief that every athlete has a right to clean sport.

Festivities continued through the afternoon when 82 countries, regions and territories marched in the Parade of Nations.