PHOTOS: IRONMAN Event Week

Event week is in full force at the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon in Kailua-Kona, Hawai‘i.
Beginning on Monday, Oct. 8, with a special service project in partnership with the Queen Liliʻuokalani Trust, IRONMAN athletes, ambassadors and staff participated in a hands-on environmental restoration, helping to improve some of the Island of Hawai`i’s most treasured land.
The competitive youth also got into the action Tuesday, Oct. 9, with the IRONKIDS Keiki Dip ’n’ Dash as part of IRONMAN’s I AM TRUE Day, which focuses on a shared belief that every athlete has a right to clean sport.
Festivities continued through the afternoon when 82 countries, regions and territories marched in the Parade of Nations.
BROTHERLY LOVE: Two remarkable sets of brothers, including Lucas and Noah Aldrich (R) were joined by their mentors Kyle and Brent Pease (L) just before Tuesday’s IRONKIDS Keiki Dip-n-Dash. Lucas (second from R) suffers from a rare neurological condition called lissencephaly. The young brothers participate in triathlons together with Noah (12) towing Lucas (10) in a raft and pushing him on the rest of the course. Kyle (far L) and Brent Pease (second from L) are IRONMAN Ambassador Athletes and will compete as a special team at the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship on Saturday, Oct. 13. The Aldrich Brothers will be cheering on the Pease Brothers as they continue the quest to become the second-ever special team to finish the IRONMAN World Championship. PC: Tony Svensson for IRONMAN
PUSHING TO GLORY: Just because a child has a life-limiting illness does not mean they have to sit on the sidelines. Lucas Aldrich, 10-years-old, suffers from a rare neurological condition called lissencephaly and is pushed by older brother Noah, 12-years-old, down the finishing chute of the IRONKIDS Keiki Dip-n-Dash event as part of the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship race week. PC: Tony Svesson for IRONMAN
USA! USA! USA!: Athletes from the United States wave to the local Kailua-Kona, Hawai`i, community as they make their way through the Parade of Nations. The United States is the largest country represented at the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship. PC: Tony Svesson for IRONMAN
LENDING AN IRON HAND: Together a group of IRONMAN athletes, ambassadors, partners and staff spent a portion of their day helping the local Hawaiian community who suffered multiple natural disasters over the course of the year. The volunteers used their time cleaning up the land that spans 3,400 acres and serves as a location for Native Hawaiian children to experience ‘ohana-oriented camping. PC: Morgan Pappas/IRONMAN Foundation
TEAM WORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK: A group of volunteers pose for an image after serving the community with a service project. In addition, the Liliʻuokalani Trust received a $2,500 grant from IRONMAN Foundation to sponsor ongoing programs to benefit local youth. PC: Morgan Pappas/IRONMAN Foundation
HOME STRETCH: Young athletes compete at this year’s IRONKIDS Keiki Dip-n-Dash race in Kailua-Kona, as their parents and supporters watch on. Children aged between 2 and 14, raced either a 1/4 mile or a mile run. PC: Tony Svensson for IRONMAN
A HELPING HAND: Former IRONMAN World Champion Greg Welch brings the IRONKIDS Keiki Dip-n-Dash race to life, as he extends a hand to one of the young competitors and calls them across the finish line. PC: Tony Svensson/IRONMAN