October 10, 2018 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Light east wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light east northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 65. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

A band of clouds and showers will sag southward into the islands today and linger over the area through Thursday. Light to moderate trade winds will keep most of the shower activity across windward areas, but showers will reach leeward areas at times as well. The trades will ease Thursday through Saturday as a trough of low pressure develops over the western islands and shifts slowly eastward across the state. Deep moisture will spread northward along and ahead of this trough, bringing some unsettled weather to the islands, particularly from Oahu eastward to the Big Island Friday through Saturday. A cold front along with a weakening band of showers will then move into Kauai Saturday night and progress southeast down the island chain Sunday into early next week. Drier and cooler conditions are expected behind the front for early next week.

