HVNP: Volunteers Sought to Restore Hawaiian Rainforest

Help care for the Hawaiian rainforest at the summit of Kīlauea volcano and volunteer for “Stewardship at the Summit” programs in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, October through December, 2018.

Stewardship at the Summit begins at 9 a.m. and ends at noon. The dates are: Oct. 20 and 26; Nov.2, 17, 24 and 28; and Dec. 7, 15 and 22. No advance registration is required, and there is no cost to participate, but park entrance fees apply.

Volunteers help remove invasive, non-native plant species that prevent native plants from growing. Meet project leaders Paul and Jane Field at Kīlauea Visitor Center at 8:45 a.m. on any of the above dates. Wear sturdy hiking shoes and long pants. Bring a hat, raingear, day pack, snacks and water. Gloves and tools are provided. Visit the park website for additional planning details.

Countless Himalayan ginger, faya, Australian tree fern, strawberry guava, and other invasive, non-native plants that threaten the native understory near the summit of Kīlauea volcano have been removed. In their place, once-shaded ‘ōhi‘a trees, ‘ama‘u and hāpu‘u tree ferns have re-emerged, and pa‘iniu, kāwa‘u and other important native plants, are returning to the stewardship plots.

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park provides numerous ways for visitors to connect with and appreciate Hawaiian culture, active volcanoes, and native plants and animals. The park provides refuge for more than 50 threatened and endangered species which include honu‘ea (hawksbill turtle), nēnē (Hawaiian goose), ‘ua‘u (Hawaiian petrel), ‘io (Hawaiian hawk), and the Ka‘ū silversword. It was designated as a World Heritage Site in 1987 and an International Biosphere Reserve in 1980.