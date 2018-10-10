‘Hikianalia’ Arrives at Channel Islands Maritime Museum

Hikianalia and her crew arrived into port on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, at 4 p.m. at the Channel Islands Maritime Museum in Oxnard, California.

The canoe and crew were escorted into port by a fleet of outrigger canoes, as well as paddle boards, kayaks and a water salute from the Channel Islands Harbor Patrol. Once ashore, crewmembers were welcomed by performances from Hula Hālau Kahi ʻUhane from Santa Barbara, and indigenous protocol by Julie Tumamait (Chumash leader) and Alan Salazar, a Chumash practitioner of traditional canoes, who had also welcomed Hōkūleʻa to California in 1995.

Hikianalia will be hosted for several days by Channel Islands Maritime Museum where the community is invited to meet the crew, tour the Polynesian canoe, and visit interactive outreach stations that will give the public an opportunity to learn about traditional Polynesian voyaging and the mission of the Polynesian Voyaging Society’s Alahula Kai o Maleka Hikianalia California Voyage.

While at the Channel Islands Maritime Museum, the crew will conduct a presentation this Friday and hold public community canoe tours and outreach stations this Saturday.

After spending nearly a week in Channel Islands Harbor, Hikianalia is scheduled to spend a few days at Limuw (Santa Cruz Island), and then depart for Redondo Beach. Below is a tentative port schedule for the California Voyage. Check online for the latest updates.

Tentative Hikianalia Port Schedule (subject to change):