Flood Advisory Issued for Big Island

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for the Island of Hawaii until 1 a.m.

At 10:03 p.m., radar indicated heavy showers developing over the windward Big Island areas. Rainfall rates up to one to two inches per hour are occurring with the heavier showers. Observations from Papa‘ikou Well near Hilo showed above three inches in the past three hours. Expect this trend to persist through midnight.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Hawaiian Acres, Pa‘auilo, Orchidlands Estates, Glenwood, Pepe‘ekeo, Kea‘au, Honoka‘a, Laupāhoehoe, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Pāhoa and Honomū.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1 a.m. if heavy rain persists.