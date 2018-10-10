County Looking to Fill Vacancies on Boards & Commissions

The County of Hawai‘i is looking to fill vacancies on various boards and commissions. Members of most of these boards and commissions serve for staggered terms of five years, on a voluntary basis.

The following vacancies need to be filled:

Board of Appeals (one position)

Board of Ethics (one position)

Cultural Resource Commission (two positions)

Environmental Management Commission (Council Districts 1, 3, 4 and 5 )

Fire Board of Appeals: (five positions from any Council District), applicants shall have education/experience in the following areas:

o Engineering or architectural design; or

o Building code enforcement; or

o Fire department operations or fire code enforcement; or

o Fire protection contraction; or

o General contracting; or

o Legal

Fire Commission (Council Districts 3, 4 and 6)

Game Management Advisory Commission (Council District 5)

Hāmākua CDP Action Committee (nine positions)

Kailua Village Design Commission (six vacancies)

Ka‘ū CDP Action Committee (nine positions)

Kona CDP Action Committee (four positions)

Liquor Commission (Council Districts 2 and 8)

Liquor Adjudication Board (one position)

Merit Appeals Board (two positions)

Police Commission (Council Districts 1, 3 and 5)

Public Access Open Space Natural Resources Preservation (Council Districts 3 and 5)

Puna CDP Action Committee (two positions)

Salary Commission (Council Districts 5 and 9)

Transportation Commission (Council Districts 3, 8, and 9)

Water Board (Council Districts 2 and 5)

Windward Planning Commission (At large – N. Hilo-Hāmākua)

For all boards and commissions, travel expenses to and from meetings are reimbursed. Applicants must be U.S. citizens, residents of the State of Hawai’i and may not hold any other public office.

The Mayor’s Office will fill the vacancies on boards and commissions from a list of applicants. Application forms are available online.

For further information, contact Executive Assistant to the Mayor Rose Bautista, at (808) 961-8211 or rose.bautista@hawaiicounty.gov.