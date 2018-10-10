County Administrator Rescinds Resignation

In a letter to Mayor Harry Kim, the County of Hawai‘i’s Administrator of the Office of Housing and Community Development, Neil Gyotoku, has rescinded his resignation. The resignation would have been effective Sept. 30, 2018.

“I apologize for not announcing this sooner,” said Mayor Kim.

Gyotoku had tendered his resignation citing health issues. Those issues have since improved, enabling Gyotoku to continue as Administrator. Sharon L. Hirota, who manages the Department’s Existing Housing Division, had been named to succeed Gyotoku as Administrator, effective Oct. 1, 2018.

“My sincere apologies to Sharon Hirota, who was to have replaced Neil, and I’m sorry for the confusion I caused her,” Mayor Kim said.