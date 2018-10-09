WORKSHOP: Hands-On Fermentation Class

Our digestive system is home to lots of living microorganisms, which are impacted by what we eat and drink. These microorganisms, which include probiotics, directly influence our own health; from aiding digestion, to clearing skin, to boosting our energy. We can nurture the health of these internal microorganisms by eating probiotic-rich, fermented foods.

Fermented foods have been a part of every ancient culture throughout history. Sauerkraut, pickles, and yogurt are a few of the many traditional live-cultured, fermented foods. These foods developed out of the need to preserve food, before refrigeration was possible.

Join Jasmine Silverstein of HeartBeet Foods in this hands-on “Sauerkraut & Kombucha Making” workshop on Saturday, Oct 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Volcano Art Center Niaulani Campus in Volcano Village. Learn the basics of culturing cabbage and various vegetables into probiotic-rich Sauerkraut, as well how to make your own Kombucha. Each participant will take home their own finished products. This informative and engaging workshop will leave you prepared to make your own ferments at home!

Cost for the workshop is $55 and $50 for VAC members. All supplies and organic ingredients will be provided. Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register call VAC at (808) 967-8222 or go online. No cooking skills necessary, just an interest in real, whole food. Fermentation is an art not a science—it’s flexible and fun, not rigid or difficult.

Silverstein is a holistic chef and retreat caterer on the Big Island. She began experimenting in the world of fermentation in 2011, shortly after being diagnosed with a severe autoimmune condition. The benefits she has received from discovering and engaging in the world of microbes has proven to be invaluable. She hopes to share her experience and inspire others to cultivate their own health. Find more information about Silverstein and her services online.

The Volcano Art Center is a nonprofit educational organization created in 1974 to promote, develop and perpetuate the artistic and cultural heritage of Hawai‘i’s people and environment through activities in the visual, literary and performing arts.