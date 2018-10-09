October 09, 2018 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued October 09 at 3:50AM HST until October 10 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7am, then scattered showers. High near 82. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 68. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 66. North northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 65. North northeast wind around 7 mph becoming west northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

High pressure northeast of the state will keep a moderate trade wind flow in place through Wednesday, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas. The trades will ease Thursday through Saturday as a cold front approaches from the northwest, and this will allow for daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes in most areas. Showers will favor interior and mauka areas during the day, and coastal areas at night. A cold front along with a weakening band of showers will then move into the island chain Saturday night through early next week.

