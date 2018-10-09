October 09, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Tuesday October 16: New northwest swell will peak today and gradually fade through Thursday. Former Typhoon Kong-rey, tracked east across the Pacific earlier this week, and is expected to provide a small reinforcement out of the west-northwest Thursday into Friday. Small south and southwest swells will provide small to moderate surf throughout the week. A more notable southwest swell is expected to move in on Wednesday. Surf will gradually rise along east facing shores through tonight and hold into Wednesday due to a mid to long-period easterly swell from Hurricane Sergio in the eastern Pacific.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high E ground swell with occasional head high sets.

Conditions: Bumpy/choppy with E winds 10-15mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist high SW ground swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. This drops in the afternoon with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.

South East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high E ground swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with ENE winds 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

