Lee Named NCMPR District 6 Communicator of Year

The University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges marketing director, Susan Lee, was named District 6 Communicator of the Year at the National Council of Marketing and Public Relations (NCMPR) district conference.

One of the most prestigious awards presented to an NCMPR member, the honor recognizes a two-year college marketing, public relations or communications professional who has demonstrated leadership in college communications and marketing. An emphasis is placed on accomplishments within the past year.

Lee oversees the strategic marketing direction of Hawaiʻi’s community colleges and manages a small in-house staff of marketing specialists and web developers. Her responsibilities include community relations, enrollment management, website development and management, crisis and emergency communications, as well as media and public relations.

“The campaigns she has created and guided have not only increased enrollment but also increased public awareness of all programs at the seven community colleges in Hawaiʻi and strengthened relationships with state legislators and key government branches,” said Kathleen Cabral, Leeward Community College marketing and communications director. “All this while creating a strong sense of pride for the students, faculty and staff at all the colleges.”

Lee chairs the Marketing and Communications Committee, is a member of the System Strategic Council Committee and the Student Success Council Committee, and represents the UH community colleges at various UH system-level committees. She regularly attends NCMPR events and has been a presenter at professional conferences and institutional workshops.

The District Communicator of the Year award is presented annually at each of NCMPR’s seven districts; district winners are considered for the national award to be awarded at the group’s national conference every March. The next national conference will be held in San Antonio, Texas in March 2019.