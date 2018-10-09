FOR SALE: Waimea Country Lodge & Paniolo Country Inn Restaurant

The Waimea Country Lodge and Paniolo Country Inn restaurant are now for sale for $2.9 million. The property is listed by Robert Chancer and Jake Chancer of Mauna Kea Realty, a Hawai‘i Life Company.

Once a part of the historic Parker Ranch, the Lodge first opened in 1976 and was the first lodging component in the small town of Waimea. The wood framed structures represent the Paniolo heritage of Waimea The Waimea Country Lodge is compromised of 21 rooms, some with kitchenettes.

The Paniolo Country Inn restaurant has been a fixture in Waimea Town for over 50 years and sits on one of the most coveted locations on the Big Island. It was built in 1966 and serves breakfast, lunch and dinner daily.

The property is 2.08 acres spread out over two separate parcels. Located near the intersection of Highways 19 and 190, one of the most traveled intersections on the Big Island, the property boasts over 250 feet of highway frontage with an average daily traffic count in 2016 of approximately 7,500 vehicles. The property is strategically located in the center of Waimea. The Kohala Coast Resort area, the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel and two of the finest white sand beaches on the Big Island are just 12 miles from the subject property.

The property was purchased by the current owner in 2015 from the Richard Smart Trust, the first time the property was conveyed outside the Parker Ranch dynasty since having been acquired in 1816 by John Palmer Parker and his wife Chiefess Kipikane, a granddaughter of King Kamehameha I.