AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Flood Advisory Issued for Big Island

By Big Island Now
October 9, 2018, 3:58 PM HST (Updated October 9, 2018, 4:03 PM)
×

  • The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the Island of Hawai‘i until 6:45 p.m.
  • On Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 at 3:45 p.m., radar showed heavy showers over the Kona slopes producing rain rates of one to two inches per hour. Additional heavy rainfall is expected through the afternoon.Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kailua-Kona, Kealakekua, Honalo, Captain Cook, Pu‘uanahulu, Kalaoa, Hōnaunau, Hawaiian Ocean View, Kahaluu-Keauhou, Kainaliu and Hōlualoa.

    PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

    Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

  • Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.
  • Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.This advisory may need to be extended beyond 6:45 p.m. if heavy rain persists.
ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments