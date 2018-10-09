Flood Advisory Issued for Big Island

Flood Advisory Issued for Big IslandOctober 9, 2018, 3:58 PM HST (Updated October 9, 2018, 4:03 PM)
- The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the Island of Hawai‘i until 6:45 p.m.
- On Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 at 3:45 p.m., radar showed heavy showers over the Kona slopes producing rain rates of one to two inches per hour. Additional heavy rainfall is expected through the afternoon.Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kailua-Kona, Kealakekua, Honalo, Captain Cook, Pu‘uanahulu, Kalaoa, Hōnaunau, Hawaiian Ocean View, Kahaluu-Keauhou, Kainaliu and Hōlualoa.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.
- Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.
- Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.This advisory may need to be extended beyond 6:45 p.m. if heavy rain persists.