Deadlines to File Requests for Hurricane Lane

President Donald J. Trump issued a major disaster declaration on Sept. 27, 2018, for the State of Hawai‘i triggering the release of federal funds, specifically Public Assistance and the Hazard Mitigation Grant Programs, from Hurricane Lane that occurred Aug. 22 through 29, 2018.

FEMA’s Public Assistance (PA) Grant Program provides assistance to state agencies, local governments, and certain private nonprofits for debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent restoration of infrastructure.

The deadline for eligible organizations in Hawai‘i, Kaua‘i, and Maui Counties to submit requests for public assistance for the FEMA PA Grant Program is Oct. 27, 2018. It is critical that county agencies, special districts and certain private nonprofit organizations that provide essential services in Hawai‘i, Kaua‘i, and Maui Counties file by the deadline. For additional information, contact Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency at Lorinda.G.Wonglau@hawaii.gov.

Under the Public Assistance program, FEMA reimburses eligible applicants 75% of approved costs and the counties pay for the remaining 25%.

Private nonprofit organizations may also be eligible for federal reimbursement of up to 75% of their response, repair, and restoration costs. Eligible facilities operated by private nonprofit agencies can include certain educational facilities; utilities; irrigation facilities; medical facilities; custodial facilities; and fire protection, ambulance, rescue and other emergency services facilities.

The President’s declaration also makes mitigation grant funding available through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP)

FEMA provides up to 75% of the eligible activity costs for projects under the HMGP. State agencies, local governments/communities and private nonprofit organizations are eligible for this program. If approved for this grant, applicants are responsible for funding the remaining 25%. Applicants can use in-kind services and other “soft” matches to fund their share of the cost. Only under eligible circumstances can other federal funds be used as a match source for this grant.

ADVERTISEMENT

By law, the state serves as the Grantee, administers the program, and determines the project priorities and activities for awarding the grants.

HMGP funds should be used to fund projects that will reduce or eliminate the losses from future disasters. Projects must provide a long-term solution to a problem. In addition, a project’s potential savings must be more than the cost of implementing the project. Smaller allocations are available for the development and/or update of a multi-hazard mitigation plan, hazard warning systems and hazard mitigation public education programs.

The deadline for eligible organizations to submit HMGP notices of interest (project identification worksheets) Oct. 31, 2018. For questions, contact Hawai‘i Emergency Management, Larry Kanda at larry.kanda@hawaii.gov.

Additional information about the HMGP is available on the FEMA Web site. After reviewing notices of interest, the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency will invite eligible applicants to submit their formal grant applications, and then submit them to FEMA for review and award.