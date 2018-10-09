Addiction Resource Center Expands to Hawai‘i

Addiction Policy Forum, a leading addiction nonprofit, has expanded its Addiction Resource Center (ARC) to include treatment resources, facilities and health care providers specific to Hawai‘i.

“There are far too many families in crisis today in Hawai‘i who are not able to find local, reliable treatment,” said President and CEO of Addiction Policy Forum, Jessica Hulsey Nickel. “The expansion of the Addiction Resource Center database will help those families locate resources by county and island to help keep their loved ones safe.”

The ARC includes a comprehensive, interactive website to help individuals and families struggling with addiction learn about substance use disorders and access critical resources. This platform dispels harmful myths about addiction by presenting the science behind the disease in easy-to-read formats, guiding concerned individuals through a self-assessment tool, helping to develop a proposed action plan and providing a database of local treatment providers. The ARC also includes a resource line staffed by addiction counselors, licensed social workers, and peer recovery support advocates that provide callers with substance use disorder information, education on treatment options, and support. Hawai‘i residents can call the line at (833) 301-HELP (4357), Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Hawai‘i Time).

“Finding local and reliable resources for substance use disorder is critical for families in crisis,” says Danielle Tarino, vice president of Health Information Technology. “The Addiction Resource Center database provides resources mapped by county and island for those struggling with addiction in Hawai‘i. The expansion of this comprehensive database will help save lives and keep families together.”

Addiction Policy Forum, which has chapters in 40 states and a national office in Washington, D.C., plans to continue adding state-specific resources to its database throughout 2018. In addition to addressing addiction through community resources, APF is committed to affecting policy change at the local, state and national levels and raising awareness of the nationwide addiction crisis.