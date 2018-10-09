8 State Facilities to be Cooled by Ocean Water

The Hawai‘i State Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS) and Honolulu Seawater Air Conditioning (HSWAC) have finalized an agreement to air condition eight state facilities in downtown Honolulu with water largely chilled by the ocean. The initiative is part of the state’s significant renewable energy efforts.

“This agreement is another huge step forward in our effort to achieve 100% renewable energy by 2045 and reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said Gov. David Ige. “I’m excited to see continuing progress as we look to new and innovative ways to cool state buildings and save taxpayer dollars.”

Under the terms of the agreement, HSWAC will deliver water chilled by the ocean that will be used to air condition certain facilities. DAGS anticipates that the project will reduce the state’s energy consumption by more than 5.3 million kilowatt hours each year and eliminate the production of 10 million pounds of carbon dioxide annually. The state will receive chilled water service in 26 months under the terms of the agreement.

In addition, potable water consumption is expected to drop by 11.4 million gallons per year and sewage discharge will be reduced by more than 1.7 million gallons annually in the eight buildings covered by this agreement.

“Incorporating innovative technology to cool state facilities demonstrates Gov. Ige’s continued commitment to keep Hawai‘i at the forefront of implementing clean energy policies and initiatives,” said Roderick Becker, State Comptroller.

The eight buildings covered under this agreement are: