Waimea Community Theater Presents ‘Dracula’

Beginning Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, Dracula will be performed by the Waimea Community Theater at Waimea’s Parker School Theater and at Honoka‘a People’s Theater.

Adapted by William McNulty, Dracula is an energetic and stylish take on one of the world’s most infamous literary villains. The staff and occupants of Purley Sanitorium begin to suffer inexplicable maladies when a mysterious Transylvanian Count purchases the adjoining Carfax Abbey. Led by Professor Abram Van Helsing (John Sucke), they rise up in resistance to combat the undead beast that preys upon them.

The play is directed by James Daniel Little and features Joseph Gardners as Count Dracula.

Performance Dates:

Oct. 12 and 13 at 7 p.m. | Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. | Parker School Theatre

Oct. 19 and 20 at 7 p.m. | Oct. 21 at 2 p.m. | Parker School Theatre

Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. | Oct. 28 at 2 p.m. | Honoka’a People’s Theater

Recommended for ages 13+ due to blood and violence.

Tickets are $20 Adults for $15 Students and Seniors available online or at Waimea General Store, Waikoloa Mailbox or Hamakua Naturals.