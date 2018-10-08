Sen. Hirono on Trump’s Plan to Privatize USPS

Sen. Mazie K. Hirono released the following statement in support of Hawai‘i U.S. Postal Service (USPS) workers’ rally to oppose the Trump administration’s efforts to privatize USPS:

“To the more than 2,000 hardworking employees of the U.S. Postal Service in Hawai‘i, I stand in solidarity with you and strongly oppose President Trump’s push to privatize the U.S. Postal Service. Privatization means prioritizing profits over people. President Trump’s plan would hurt low-income and rural communities in Hawai‘i because servicing these areas is often less profitable than urban areas. Cutting or outright ending services would be devastating to so many communities throughout Hawai‘i and the country. We must stand together against yet another harmful effort by the President to hurt workers and our communities.”