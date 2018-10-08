October 08, 2018 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued October 08 at 3:41AM HST until October 10 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Columbus Day: Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 69. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Columbus Day: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Columbus Day: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Columbus Day: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Frequent showers, mainly before midnight. Low around 53. Windy, with an east wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Columbus Day: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Columbus Day: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 66. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Columbus Day: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. East wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Looking Ahead

Trade winds will gradually build across the state through Tuesday as the persistent trough to the west slowly weakens. Expect a brief return of moderate to locally breezy trades tonight through Tuesday night. Winds will ease on the second half of the week as high far northeast weakens. The unstable airmass will slowly become more stable today, with a return of more typical trade wind weather.

