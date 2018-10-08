October 08, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday October 15: A reinforcing northwest swell is expected to fill in by Tuesday and hold through midweek, which will continue to generate small to moderate surf along north and west facing shores. Former Typhoon Kong- rey is currently tracking across the pacific and is expected to bring another small west-northwest swell later in the week. Small south and southwest swells will provide small to moderate surf throughout the week. A more notable southwest swell is expected around midweek. Surf will gradually rise along east facing shores through midweek due to a long-period easterly swell from Hurricane Sergio in the eastern Pacific.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high E ground swell with occasional head high sets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE less than 5mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee high long period swell with occasional thigh sets. The swell will be coming from the SW in the morning and shift to the WNW during the day.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high WNW ground swell for the morning going more SSW and building into the chest to shoulder range in the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high E ground swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to slightly overhead high.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture with NE winds 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT