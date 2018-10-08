Minoo Elison Sponsors Women’s Leadership Summit

Minoo Elison, Principal Broker/Owner of Connect Hawai‘i has just signed on as a Platinum Sponsor for the 2018 Hawai‘i Island Women’s Leadership Summit. Elison’s mission is to build wealth through homeownership and strengthen communities through investments to Hawai‘i-based nonprofits. The Summit, with the theme of “Courage to Dream: Rise to the Challenge,” will be held Oct. 19, 2018, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the Sheraton Kona Resort & Spa at Keauhou Bay, with keynote speaker Dr. Jackie Young. Tickets and more information can be found online.

“This is a valuable opportunity for women to connect with powerful leaders who’ll inspire them and take their businesses to the next level,” Elison said. “I attended my first Summit in 2016. It was there I forged key relationships that expanded resources, and supported the launch of my real estate brokerage. Giving back to create the same opportunity for others is an honor and joy.”

The Summit is expected to attract some 300 attendees from around the island. Breakout sessions will focus on leadership, business, finance, communication and wellness, and a Summit Expo will feature local vendors. Tickets are $110 per person which includes a continental breakfast, lunch buffet and open networking pau hana.

Brooke Derby, Summit co-chair shared, “It is extremely important to dedicate a day of empowering women to believe in themselves and their dreams, overcoming obstacles, turning dreams into action, and strengthening their communities in the process.”

About Connect Hawai‘i

Minoo Elison, Principal Broker/Owner, founded Connect Hawai‘i in March 2018. The brokerage offers real estate services on Hawai‘i Island, O‘ahu and Maui. Their mission is to build wealth through homeownership and strengthen communities by investments to Hawai‘i-based non-profits, like Hawai‘i Wildlife Center and Kona Historical Society. Contributions made in each client’s honor connects homeowners to their community. A licensed realtor since 2003 with a background in commercial real estate appraisal, Elison brings a deep understanding of valuation and experience in serving a diverse clientele. Connect Hawai‘i’s focus is on educating clients and developing long term relationships to advise them at every stage of life. Learn more online.