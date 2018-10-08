Man Dies in Three-Vehicle Collision on Highway 190

The Hawai‘i Police Department reports that a 25-year-old Nīnole man died following a three-vehicle collision Saturday, Oct. 6, in Kailua-Kona near the 17-mile marker of Highway 190.

He has been identified as John Krasovskiy.

Responding to a 3:40 p.m. call, police determined that a gray 2008 Nissan sedan had been traveling south on Highway 190 near the 17-mile-marker when the vehicle hydroplaned into the oncoming lane where it sideswiped a white 2016 Toyota pickup truck and then struck a white 2011 Peterbilt tanker-truck head-on. The operator of the Nissan sedan was transported to the North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 4:45 p.m.

Two other occupants within the Nissan sedan were also transported to the North Community Hospital for minor injuries. Three occupants within the Tacoma pickup and the operator and sole occupant of the Peterbilt tanker-truck were all treated on scene for minor injuries.

Police believe weather conditions and speed to be a factor in this crash.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Kimo Keliipaakaua at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229.

This is the 25th traffic fatality this year compared with 26 at this time last year.