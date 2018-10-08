Kūlia Grants Orientation Sessions

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) will host two orientation sessions in West Hawaiʻi on Oct. 12 for its new $500,000 pilot grants program, which will offer smaller, one-year funding awards for projects that benefit the Native Hawaiian community.

The West Hawaiʻi meetings are part of a set of 18 orientation sessions that OHA will host statewide throughout October for its Kūlia Grants Program, for which the agency is currently accepting applications.

OHA’s Kūlia Grants Program is intended to provide financial assistance to projects that are not generally covered by its standard Community Grants Program. OHA’s Community Grants Program typically provides larger, multi-year grant awards that require a minimum of 20 percent matching funds.

In contrast, Kūlia Grant awards will be smaller, ranging between $25,000 and $100,000; only carry one-year terms; and require just a 10% funding match. Kūlia Grants may be used for capacity building and capital improvement projects, which are prohibited under the Community Grants Program.

In addition, while Community Grants awards must contribute to the agency’s specific Strategic Result benchmarks, Kūlia Grants only need to align with OHA’s broader Strategic Priorities of health; education; income and housing; land and water; and culture.

Eligible nonprofit organizations must submit applications by 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Applications are only available online.

Kūlia Grants are subject to approval by OHA’s Board of Trustees and to the availability of funding.

Applicants are required to attend a Kūlia Grants orientation session to be eligible for the grant. Due to limited seating capacity, registration for the mandatory orientation sessions is required in advance.

West Hawaiʻi Kūlia Grants orientations:

KONA, WEST HAWAI ʻ I

Friday, Oct. 12, at 9 a.m., located Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawaiʻi Authority (NELHA), Hale ‘Iako Room, 73-970 Makako Bay Drive Kailua-Kona

WAIMEA, WEST HAWAI ʻ I

Friday, Oct. 12, at 1:30 p.m., located at Tutu’s House – Friends of the Future, 64-1032 Māmalahoa Hwy #305 in Kamuela.

For those unable to attend an orientation session in person, web conferencing will be available for the Oct. 29 orientation session.

For more information about the Kūlia Grants Program, including the solicitation, online application and full orientation schedule, go online.

For specific information about the West Hawaiʻi orientation sessions and to register, call OHA’s West Hawaiʻi office at (808) 327-9525 or e-mail dawnt@oha.org.