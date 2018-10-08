AD
HPD Searching for Missing Pāhoa Woman

By Big Island Now
October 8, 2018, 3:25 PM HST (Updated October 8, 2018, 3:25 PM)
Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Pāhoa woman who has been missing since, Oct. 2, 2018.

Carolyn-McNamara. HPD photo.

Police are looking for Carolyn Mc Namara, also known as “Carolyn Sudano,” who was last seen in the Pāhoa area after the lava flow damaged the residence she was residing in.

Carolyn-McNamara. HPD Photo.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Officer Lisa Ebesugawa at (808) 965-2716 or the police non-emergency number (808) 935-3311.

