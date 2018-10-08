HPD Arrests 25 Motorists for DUI Violations

During the week of Oct. 1, through Oct. 7, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 25 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 869 DUI arrests compared with 884 during the same period last year, a decrease of 1.7%.

There have been 933 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,040 during the same period last year, a decrease of 10.3%.

To date, there were 23 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 25 fatalities, compared with 24 fatal crashes, (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 26 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 4.2% for fatal crashes, and 3.8% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

The numbers of arrests by district were: