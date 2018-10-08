HPD Road Updates

Hawaii Police Department reports that North Kulani Road is closed between highway 11 and Ihope Road due to flooding. Use Stainback Highway or North Peck road as alternate routes.

HPD reports heavy rain and flooding in the area of Highway 11 and Kilani Road. Alternative routes advised, use Stainback Highway or North Peck Road.

State Highway Road crews are working on clearing the roadway.

Please stay clear of the area and use alternative routes if you have to travel. Stay advised for further details and potential road closures.