Flood Advisory Issued for Big Island

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Hawaii until 4:45 p.m.

At 1:41 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain over the western slopes of the Big Island. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 inch an hour, with some isolated amounts briefly near 2 inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kailua-Kona, Na‘alehu, Honaunau, Kamuela, Kahaluu-Keauhou, Kealakekua, Kawa Flats, Pohakuloa Camp, Captain Cook, Pu‘uanahulu, Kainaliu and Waikoloa Village.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.