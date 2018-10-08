Flood Advisory for Island of Hawai‘i Extended

Update: The National Weather Service has extended the Flood Advisory for the island of Hawai‘i until 11:15 p.m. At 8 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain over windward sections of the Big Island upslope from Hilo. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Minor flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas can be expected.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Na‘alehu, Pa‘auilo, Waipio Valley, Orchidlands Estates, Kukuihaele, Hawi, Pepeekeo, Kea‘au, Kamuela, Kawaihae and Honoka‘a.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on ]foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 11:15 p.m. if heavy rain persists.

This advisory replaces the previously issued advisory that was in effect for portions of the island of Hawaii.

Original Post: The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Hawai‘i until 8:15 p.m.

At 5:11p.m., radar indicated several areas of heavy rain over the Big Island. On the west side, the heaviest rain is found from Keauhou to Hōnaunau. On the east side, the heaviest rain is found in the Puna district near Mountain View, Glenwood and Pāhoa. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.