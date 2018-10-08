Affordable Care Act Individual Rates for 2019

The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Insurance Division released final decisions for 2019 Affordable Care Act (ACA) individual plan health insurance rates. These rates are expected to affect approximately 32,000 individuals currently purchasing ACA individual plans.

2019 ACA Individual Health Rate Filings

Company Proposed

Average Rate Change Final Approved

Average Rate Change HMSA 2.72% -0.37% Kaiser 28.6% 12.9%

“We hope the 2019 final approved rates are a sign that premiums are starting to stabilize in the individual marketplace and this trend continues into 2020,” Insurance Commissioner Gordon Ito said. “The Division saved Hawai‘i residents in the individual marketplace over $20 million by determining further reductions to the insurers’ proposed rate increases were justified.”

The Insurance Division’s approval of rates was made pursuant to the statutory requirement that rates cannot be excessive, inadequate or unfairly discriminatory. All submitted data regarding the rates are closely reviewed by rate and policy analysts and actuaries.

“With ACA open enrollment starting Nov. 1, healthcare plan decision making remains complex and consumers are encouraged to review and understand the ACA plans,” said Commissioner Ito. Advanced Premium Tax Credits can help to lower your monthly payment.