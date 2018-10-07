Obituary Notices: Week of Oct. 7, 2018

Roberto Figueroa

November 17, 1924 – September 28, 2018

Roberto Figueroa Sr., 93 of Kahului, Maui, had passed away under the care of Islands Hospice on Friday, September 28, 2018 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Arroyo, Puerto Rico on November 17th, 1924. Roberto had served 18 years in the U.S Army with a rank of Specialist (T) (E-5). He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Charlotte Figueroa; sons, Ralph Figueroa, Roberto Figueroa Jr., Ramon Figueroa, Alex Figueroa, Jose Figueroa; daughters, Marianne Fries, Isabel Casiano; sister, Carmen Alicia Figueroa Casiano; 15 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.He was predeceased by his mother, Felicita Figueroa and father Alejandro Casiano; siblings, Lojito Figueroa, Benjamin Figueroa, Roman Figueroa, Socorro Villages, Mercedes Figueroa and Nina Figueroa. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 8, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. with service to begin at 10:00 a.m. at Norman’s Mortuary. Burial will follow at Maui Veterans Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.

Guilhermina Albiar

September 7, 1920 – September 25, 2018

Guilhermina Rose Albiar, 98 of Kula, Hawaii had passed away under the care of Kula Hospital on Tuesday, September 25, 2018. She was born in Wailua, Oahu on September 7, 1920 to the late Francisco & Juana Santiago.

Rose G. Albiar survived by 4 sons, Wilfred (Paulette) Albiar, William (Bernice) Albiar, Edwin Albiar, Rufino Alviar and sister, Julia Piano. She was predeceased by her husband, Domingo Albiar; daughter, Rosalia Domingo and two grandsons. Also, survived by 17 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 13 great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Norman’s Mortuary on Thursday, October 18, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with prayer service to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Services will continue at Norman’s Mortuary on Friday, October 19, 2018; visitation from 9:00 a.m. with service to begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Maui Memorial Park Cemetery in Wailuku at 2:00 p.m.

Stacey Calimpong

December 29, 1955 – September 24, 2018

Stacey Kaleihulumamo Kaai Calimpong, of Waikoloa, passed away on September 24, 2018 in Waikoloa. She was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on December 29, 1955. Stacey worked as a home maker.

She is survived by spouse Edward; sons Kekoa Sumalpong of Waikoloa; Isaac (Ha’ilani) Kaai of Las Vegas, Nevada; daughter Kaikapu (Fred) Karben of Spokane, Washington; hanai daughter Jannell Castillano of Honolulu; brother Sy Kaai of Honolulu; sisters Esther (Paul) Christian of Papakolea; Joeann (Gene) Helekahi of Papakolea; Cappy (Rudy) Artuyo of Papakolea; Kaui Kaai of Honolulu; Momi Kaai of Honolulu; eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Spencer Beach on October 5, 2018 at 5:00 pm.

Sava Ilin

July 15, 1931 – September 22, 2018

Sava Ilin Sr., 87, of Wailuku passed away peacefully on September 22, 2018 at his residence. He was born on July 15, 1931 in Sefkerin, Serbia former Republic of Yugoslavia.

Sava and his wife were the owners of Hawaiian Solar Shine and Ilin’s Furniture. They served Maui proudly for over 35 years. On his free time, he enjoyed maintaining his properties, caring for his plants and animals, and playing his accordion.

Sava is survived by his wife, Helen Ilin; sons, Sava S. (Dolly Ann) Ilin Jr. and Dean Ziquin; daughter, Angelina (David Jakubczak) Ilin; grandchild, Aviana Jakubczak.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at St. Anthony Church in Wailuku. Mass will begin at 11 a.m.

George Hashizaki

February 9, 1965 – September 19, 2018

George Hashizaki Jr., 53, of Pukalani passed away on September 19, 2018. He was born in Wailuku on February 9, 1965.

A service honoring his life will be held at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului on Saturday, October 6, 2018. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 11:00 am with service to begin at 11:00 am. A private scattering of his ashes will be held at a later date.

George was a dedicated husband and father, always giving of himself to ensure his family’s happiness. Making his daughters smile brought him the greatest joy! His selfless nature extended to his wide circle of friends and to his coworkers at Marriott’s Wailea Beach Resort where he was a Lead Banquet Bartender for 34 years. Everyone could count on George! When not working, George was never far from the ocean – a place that refreshed his soul and recharged his warm smile and sense of humor.

He is survived by his loving wife Dyan; daughters Kayla and Kaysea; sisters Colleen (Harvey) Mira and Lynne (Peter) Yonamine; brother Kyle (Tammy) Hashizaki; his father George Hashizaki Sr.; and his dog Charles Barkley. George’s playful nature and caring spirit will be missed by all of his nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother Dorothy Hashizaki who was there to greet him in Heaven. The family would like to thank the team at Maui Memorial Medical Center’s Critical Care Unit for the compassionate care they provided. The family requests no flowers.

Teruko Miller

August 27, 1938 – September 16, 2018

Memorial services are private. In lieu of koden or flowers, you may consider making a gift in Marcia’s name to the University of Hawai’i at Hilo, School of Education. Please visit www.uhfoundation.org/CelebrateTeachers

Fernando Garcia

September 7, 1955 – September 15, 2018

Fernando Horace Garcia, 63 of Mt. View, passed away on September 15, 2018 at Hilo Medical Center. He was born on September 7, 1955 in Honolulu. Family request no flowers.

Harry Mendiola Smith

July 15, 1986 – September 13, 2018

He will be joining his brother Kawika Smith, sister Ariel Smith, and nephew Abraxas “Baby Brax” Mendiola in heaven.