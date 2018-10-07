IRONMAN Foundation Programs Support Special Athletes

VIDEO: Aldrich Brothers-Race Against Time: Real Sports Full Segment (HBO)

Forty athletes from around the world will race in support of IRONMAN Foundation programs, including the IRONMAN Foundation Community Fund and Women For Tri. Together, they have raised a record-breaking $1.1 million dollars.

The IRONMAN Foundation Community Fund provides community and volunteerism grant opportunities to nonprofit organizations where IRONMAN events are held. In 2018, The IRONMAN Foundation will distribute more than $1.7 million in grant funding to support the needs of IRONMAN and Rock ’n’ Roll Marathon Series race communities across North America.

The Aldrich brothers, Noah and Lucas, and their parents are special guests of IRONMAN and the IRONMAN Foundation in Kailua-Kona. Noah, 12, and Lucas, 10, together as a team will race in the IRONKIDS Keiki Dip ’n’ Dash. Lucas, who suffers fromlissencephaly, a rare neurological condition, has Noah pull him in a raft during the swim, push him in a specially-designed wheelchair while on the run portion. On Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, they will witness their mentors, the Pease Brothers, prove that ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE®.

Marcus Cook lost 256 pounds by adopting a healthy lifestyle. He competed in his first IRONMAN in 2017 at the Memorial Hermann IRONMAN North American Championship Texas and has raised over $100,000 to support the IRONMAN Foundation.

Isabella de la Houssaye is a mother of five and multi-time IRONMAN finisher diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer. She has run 49 marathons in 49 states. Hawai‘i will be her 50th state. She is supported by IRONMAN Global Bike Partner Ventum.

Brothers Brent and Kyle Pease established the Kyle Pease Foundation to enable athletes with disabilities to share the joy of endurance racing. Brent competes with brother Kyle, who has cerebral palsy, pulling him in the swim, riding with him on the bike and pushing him in a specially-designed wheelchair in the run. The brothers have crossed numerous marathon and triathlon finish lines.

Danny Ramos is an IRONMAN athlete from Puerto Rico who flew medical supplies to the most remote parts of the island following Hurricane Maria. He is supported by IRONMAN nutrition partner CLIF Bar and will participate in the IRONMAN Foundation’s Hurricane Maria continued relief initiatives in Puerto Rico.

Triny Willerton transformed her body through triathlon, dropping 50 pounds after giving birth to her third child. In May 2018, she was struck by a vehicle while cycling and suffered severe injuries. She was selected as the 2018 Women For Tri Inspirational Woman due to her spirit and remarkable comeback.

About The IRONMAN Foundation

The IRONMAN Foundation creates positive, tangible change in IRONMAN race communities by engaging athletes and volunteers to participate in programs that demonstrate service through sport and commitment to community. Since 2003, over $50,000,000 has been provided through IRONMAN charitable giveback programs including the IRONMAN Foundation to more than 7,800 local, regional, national and global nonprofit initiatives. Through these partnerships, IRONMAN athletes are powerfully linked to the community and together we leave the IRONMAN legacy behind in our race communities long after event day. For more information on IRONMAN Foundation programs, including Team IMF, Community Fund, Your Journey Your Cause, and Women For Tri, visit www.ironmanfoundation.org.

About Women For Tri

Women For Tri, a program of The IRONMAN Foundation launched by IRONMAN in 2015, works to increase female participation at all levels of triathlon. The program seeks to identify and diminish primary barriers to entry and mobilize triathlon advocates to encourage and engage female athletes across all race distances and representing all athletic abilities. Since inception, over $248,000 in grants have been awarded to triathlon clubs supporting female participation initiatives. Women For Tri embodies the heart and soul of what makes the sport so rewarding: testing your ability, overcoming challenges, and realizing the full depth of your potential in the most widely recognized test of endurance – triathlon. Learn more online and join the Women For Tri online community of 50,000-plus female triathletes at www.facebook.com/groups/WomenForTri.