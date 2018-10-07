Flood Advisory Issued for Big Island

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Hawai‘i until 6:45 p.m..

At 3:43 p.m., radar indicated heavy showers falling along leeward Big Island slopes between Keahole Point and Waimea. The heaviest showers were falling at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour between Saddle Road Junction and Pu‘uanahulu along and upslope of Māmalahoa Highway. Additional heavy showers are expected through the afternoon.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kawaihae, Waikoloa Village, Puako, Kalaoa and Pōhakuloa Training Area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.